Deutsche Bank and Epstein’s role in sex trafficking: it will pay 75 million

Deutsche Bank agreed to pay 75 million dollars at victims Of sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein, to dismiss a court case filed against the bank in Manhattan last year. They confirmed it lawyers of the plaintiffs, specifying that the settlement must receive the approval of a federal judge. Deutsche Bank funds should be distributed to all 125 victims of Epstein who had already obtained reparations through a fund financed by the inheritance of their tormentor, who died in 2019. The bank has been accused of having facilitated sex trafficking of young women who were headed by Epsteinignoring the ei signals suspicious money movements of the financier.

A spokesman for the German bank, Dylan Riddledeclined to comment on the arrangements to the extent possible plea bargainbut said in a statement that the lender “has made significant progress in the fix to a series of past issues”, starting with a strengthening of internal vigilance. Epstein died in prison at New York under suspicious circumstances in 2019, after being arrested on sex trafficking charges. Deutsche Bank would business with Epstein even knowing that he was using the funds to support sex trafficking activities. The Wall Street Journal said Deutsche Bank did not admit to any wrongdoing. A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment.

