Stocks, Deutsche Bank shares plunge more than 13% in mid-session after the surge in credit default swaps

Black Friday for the banking sector. The turmoil on the financial market triggered by the bankruptcy of the bank does not seem to diminish Silicon Valley Bank and two other US regional banks, and from the bailout of Credit Suisse. The securities of credit institutions, starting with the German giant Deutsche Bank, are back in the crosshairs and investors are wondering about the stability of the system. A series of negative news triggered sales on the sector. The actions of Deutsche Bank they tumbled more than 13% mid-session after credits surge default swaps to four-year highs, highlighting investors’ concerns about the overall stability of European banks. The case of the German institute has alarmed the markets, as analysts consider the rise in prices worrying costs on anti-default insurance.

CDs of Deutsche Bank, which have the function of transferring the credit risk, allowing to hedge against the possible insolvency of a company, have risen beyond the 200 basis pointsthe highest since early 2019, up from 142 basis points just two days ago, according to data from S&P Market Intelligence, posting the biggest one-day increase, according to data from Refinitiv cited by Reuters.

There German bank it also announced the redemption of $1.5 billion of Tier 2 subordinated bonds maturing in 2028. Deutsche Bank had already issued similar new bonds in February, intended to replace the ones it is now redeeming. Also fueling concerns about the sector’s ability to repay subordinated debt was the announcement of the German bank Deutsche Pfandbriefbank which decided not to call its 300 million euro AT1 bond. This undermined the confidence of the market, which depreciated sharply after lzeroing of the 16 billion AT1 of Credit Suisse, as also demonstrated by the surge in CDS on European banks.

Finally to create agitation the news of an investigation by the US Department of Justice into some banks, including Credit Suisse and its takeover rival UBS, to determine whether or not the bankers helped Russian oligarchs evade Western sanctions. The two Swiss banks were allegedly included in a recent wave of subpoenas sent by the US government ahead of the crisis that engulfed Credit Suisse and led to UBS’s proposed takeover. The subpoenas would also have reached the employees of some major US banks. On the Zurich Stock Exchange, the UBS share lost more than 5.28% and Credit Suisse left about 6% on the ground.

The Stoxx 600 index of European banks, which does not include the shares of the two Swiss institutions, experienced one of the most volatile trading weeks of the last year. And it’s currently down about 3%. Among the biggest declines in the sector, Commerzbankrival of Deutsche Bank, which leaves 7% ea on the ground in Frankfurt, Paris Bnp Paribas (-5.65%) and Credit Agricole (-2.37%). TO London, Barclays and HSBC Holdings lost 5.65% and 3.25% respectively. Suffering a Milan the ‘big’, with Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit falling back respectively by 2.87% and 4.41%.

