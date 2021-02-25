Deutsche Bahn presents a train in XXL format. But has the DB also taken into account the criticism of the previous ICE model?

In the middle of the corona* Pandemic announces the Deutsche Bahn ( DB ) a big innovation.

( ) a big innovation. On XXL-ICE should come on the tracks and also on Frankfurt Central Station* hold.

should come on the tracks and also on Frankfurt Central Station* hold. On the smaller one ICE 4 there was a lot of criticism – what about space, speed and the like with the new train variant?

Frankfurt – Already at the introduction of the ICE 4 there was a lot of criticism. Some customers of the DB were not at all satisfied with the equipment and the power of the train. In the middle of the Corona pandemic presents the Deutsche Bahn now an innovation for the criticized ICE. But does the new ICE variant have what it takes to withstand criticism from the past?

The first XXL trains of the DB are definitely an eye-catcher. With their 375 meters in length, they are the giants of the trains. No train in the history of the railway comes close to it. Thanks to the construction by Siemens, a particularly large number of travelers can be accommodated, as reported by Deutsche Bahn. In the XXL version with 13 parts there is a whopping 918 seats. She should also Central Station in Frankfurt approach.

Deutsche Bahn (DB) with innovation in XXL format – What is actually possible

Fans of the DB may be suspicious of the weight. Because it’s lower than the size suggests. If you take the twelve-part variant of the ICE 4 and compare it to that ICE 1 with twelve intermediate cars, the giant is around 120 tons lighter. According to Deutsche Bahn, this is due, among other things, to the fact that the running bogies have undergone significant further development. This is a bogie in which the wheelsets of the train are stored. They are lighter and offer less air resistance. This also contributes to the energy balance. Because according to information from German train the energy consumption of the ICE 4 per seat is 22 percent lower compared to the ICE 1.

ICE 1 ICE 4 (13-part) Length: 358 meters Length: 375 meters Seats: 703 Seats: 918 Empty weight for the (12 parts): approx. 790 tons Empty weight for (12 parts): 670 tons Top speed: 280 kilometers per hour Top speed: 250 km / h (will be increased to 265) Source: deutschebahn.de

Deutsche Bahn (DB) with XXL train – there was criticism of the ICE 4 in advance

But there are not only fans of the new one ICE format. And that has above all with the Speed ​​of the ICE-4* Giants of Deutsche Bahn do. Because: With the Top speed of the ICE 1, even the XXL version of the ICE 4 cannot keep up. He currently manages 250 kilometers per hour. A whopping 30 kilometers per hour slower than his slightly shorter colleague.

That made users angry. A user confronted Deutsche Bahn during the introduction of the shorter ICE 4 at the same top speed in the comment area of ​​the DB website. He asked: “Why not how ICE 3 developed for 300 km / h? (sic) “. The Deutsche Bahn responded to the criticism and replied that at higher high speeds the procurement costs and the maintenance of the train would increase sharply. In addition, the journey is not significantly shortened by driving faster, since the stopping distances are in Germany are mostly very short. But other users also vented their anger.

New at DB: XXL-ICE – “bad train” or “world champion of usable space”?

Because by using the ICE 4 other trains had to give way. Including those that had higher top speeds up their sleeves. “Why does this have to bad move necessarily be used on a route that can be driven up to 300km / h faster? ”asked a user. “What use are routes for 270 to 300 km / h if the train cannot move out?” Asks another. The timetable on a high-speed line as between the Frankfurt Central Station and according to the user, Cologne should only be complied with if intermediate stops are canceled.

Another accused the railway of having “a board in front of your head” when designing the ICE 4. Because the seating arrangement is just too tight. The team reacted to this DB not in the comment area. Whether in the XXL version the ICE 4 will resolve these problems with pleasure, remains to be seen. In your press release the train on the 13-part giant ICE from a “Usable space world champion“In which the individual wagons are two meters longer and legroom is the same. How customers will perceive legroom and compliance remains to be seen.

Deutsche Bahn (DB): It is not on the rails yet, but the XXL ICE is to come soon. (Symbol image) © Blatterspiel / imago-images

In addition, the maximum speed of the twelve- and 13-part ICE 4 will be increased from currently 250 kilometers per hour to 265 kilometers per hour punctuality to improve. That writes the Deutsche Bahn in their press release. So that drives XXL-ICE a little faster than the previous ICE variant, but even with this increase it does not come close to the speed of the ICE 1.

Deutsche Bahn (DB): ICE 4 has another disadvantage

The giant version of the ICE 4 but definitely. Because according to “Focus Online” the train can only start Platforms hold that are at least 410 meters long. Lots Train stations can therefore not be approached. According to the news portal, the longest train in railway history will be used for the first time on June 13, 2021 – on the route from Hamburg to Chur in Switzerland. On the way, the XX-ICE also makes am Frankfurt Central Station Station.

However, this is initially a one-time action. Not until September 2021 should the XXL version of the ICE then be used regularly. On the route from North Rhine-Westphalia to Munich (Sophia Lother) * fnp.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

Finally, “after the long Corona drought, I get the feeling of club music back,” a Facebook user cheers with a portion of sarcasm. The resident is angry with Deutsche Bahn. *

List of rubric lists: © Arnulf Hettrich / imago-images