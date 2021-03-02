Special compartments in Deutsche Bahn trains? A vision from the book “Democracy Amplifier” could influence traveling by train.

Frankfurt – especially in times of Corona pandemic many people are forced to keep their social contacts to a minimum. It goes without saying that many of them then prefer to surround themselves with people who share their values ​​and opinions. And that’s exactly what a founder wants to counteract and therefore has an idea for more social exchange at Train ride developed. The innovative proposal could also be exciting for Deutsche Bahn.

Imagine on Frankfurt Central Station* in a Long-distance train to rise. In order to pass the time during the long train journey, rail passengers can easily switch to a special compartment in order to have interesting conversations and discussions with strangers and to exchange ideas. Something like this could be the vision for that Go by train look that Laura-Kristine Krause published in a book.

A special vision could change traveling by train

Actually, the book isn’t really about that Go by train per se. Rather, “Democracy Booster” presents 21 ideas with which democracy in Germany “derwesten.de” reports that new life can be breathed in. One of the visions deals with the train and traveling by train and comes from Laura-Kristine Krause, the founding managing director of “More in Common”. The organization is concerned with strengthening social cohesion.

title Democracy booster subtitle 12 months, 21 ideas: a policy agenda for the here and now. Publication date February 10, 2021 publishing company Campus publishing house editor Elisabeth Niejahr and Grzegorz Nocko

In order to advance this idea, personal encounters, the discourse and the exchange with the variety of opinions, views, values ​​and living conditions are important. This is the only way to take targeted action against prejudices. To do this, however, it is necessary for people with different values ​​and views to come together and speak to one another. And it is precisely with this approach that Krause brings everyday environments into play in order to network people across their social differences. Around in Supermarkets, Fines or just in the train.

Special compartments in the train: Vision could change the way trains run

Because it is clear that people prefer to surround themselves with people who share their beliefs and ideas. Krause’s vision: Enhancing random everyday encounters. Using the example of “conversation compartments” in the train she illustrates her idea. “These Compartments would be larger than normal compartments and have space for six to eight people. They would be equipped with armchairs and small tables to enable people to talk to each other better and more comfortably in a living room atmosphere, ”says Krause.

So to speak a compartment, in which travelers of the train go to exchange and discuss various topics. There would be no moderators after the performance of Laura-Kristine Krause. But very much “icebreaker questions” or a “topic of the day”. As “derwesten.de” reports, according to their vision there should be no obligation to take part in the conversations in the compartment. Listening should also be permitted. Especially in the larger Deutsche Bahn trains that are used for Long-distance travel are used, the vision could be quite interesting.

Krause’s vision: conversation compartments in the train for social cohesion

According to Krause’s idea, there would be for them Passengerswho are in the compartment of the train hold up but also one service: “Just like in 1st class, there would be service at the seat in conversation compartments so that people could talk to each other over coffee and not that compartment have to leave.”

Train compartments for social exchange: is Deutsche Bahn taking up the idea?

So far, the whole thing is just a vision of the founder of “More in Common”. But an employee of the German train got the book “Demokratie Amplifier” in my hands and picked up Krause’s idea. There would be some time for implementation because of the Corona pandemic anyway. Because for a “conversation compartment” contacts in a tight and limited space are of course absolutely necessary. Maybe it will Deutsche Bahn take into account the innovative proposal of the founder in future rail models and thus contribute to social cohesion.

The organization "More in Common" presents the project "Social integration and encounters in public space" on its website. The aim is to find out "where people with different backgrounds, values ​​and beliefs meet," it says.