Dhe Deutsche Bahn (DB) has invited the German Locomotive Drivers' Union (GDL) to new collective bargaining negotiations on Monday. The basis should be the proposal of the two moderators, which they presented in the negotiating round, which failed last week, as the railway announced on Friday. Bahn personnel director Martin Seiler made the suggestion in an email to GDL chairman Claus Weselsky. An answer is not yet known.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bahn is intensively preparing to ramp up the timetable. The train drivers' strike in passenger transport is scheduled to end on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. Additional connections are to be created in regional transport during the afternoon, as a spokeswoman for Deutsche Bahn said in the morning. In long-distance transport, the basic timetable with isolated offers will remain the entire Friday. The aim is to offer the regular timetable from Saturday, the spokeswoman emphasized.

The train drivers' union GDL called on employees to go on a 35-hour strike on Thursday morning in the collective bargaining dispute with the railway. There were severe restrictions on long-distance, regional and S-Bahn traffic.