AFrom the customer’s point of view, it’s the worst possible timing: Deutsche Bahn and the EVG railway union are arguing about the wages of employees at the start of the new Deutschlandticket, which will premiere next Monday. So far relentlessly and with no prospect of a result.

In the second half of May, after Ascension Day, the negotiations that started at the end of February should continue. However, even before that, repeated work stoppages cannot be ruled out, as the union made clear. And this time, in contrast to the two previous warning strikes, possibly “longer than 24 hours”: “Two to three days are conceivable,” said EVG spokesman Uwe Reitz of the FAZ

Both the employer DB and the employee representatives should be clear: labor disputes are not advertising for rail transport – in a phase in which the railway and its owner, the federal government, want to lure more people into the trains with the highly subsidized monthly ticket for regional transport. Because that seems to be working to some extent.

According to a survey by the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV), around three-quarters of a million new Deutschlandticket subscriptions have been sold since advance sales began at the beginning of April. Politicians see this as a “very high level of interest”. In the coming weeks and months, the transport companies even expect five to six million new subscribers – in addition to around eleven million regular customers who are switching from their current subscriptions to the cheaper Deutschlandticket, which costs only 49 euros.







Super cheap and carefree? Are you kidding me? Are you serious when you say that

However, many old and new passengers could quickly become discouraged from traveling by train. Namely, if the railways and the union do not quickly come to an agreement and further strikes follow. That’s what it currently looks like. “The effects obviously have to be more massive for the employer to be hurt,” said EVG negotiator Cosima Ingenschay in an interview. The train could be paralyzed for weeks.

These threats followed the collapse of negotiations last Wednesday. Deutsche Bahn claimed to have made “the highest offer in its history”. The tariff offer, which extends over a period of 27 months, includes a linear wage increase of 10 percent for lower and middle incomes and 8 percent for upper incomes and an inflation adjustment totaling 2850 euros.

“What else?” asked HR director Martin Seiler and Bahn boss Richard Lutz in unison. EVG negotiator Kristian Loroch countered that the railways wanted to splurge with a “supposedly high percentage”: “Calculated over the course of the year, not much remains of the 10 percent offered.”







As always in collective bargaining, those involved flex their muscles – not only verbally in this case, but also on site. Customers can take at least one consolation with them: In their strike scenarios, the EVG is looking for “sensible and effective” strategies – after all, they don’t want to “harass travelers any more than is unavoidable”.

This could mean that the union starts actions in different regions one after the other or that train attendants and other professional groups go on strike in turn. Nevertheless, customers should feel the effects in May, which is a holiday month with Ascension Day and Pentecost. Even those with a 49-euro ticket who now thought they could travel carefree and super cheap throughout Germany.