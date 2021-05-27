ofDaniel Drepper shut down

There was a major corona outbreak at a Deutsche Bahn location in Fulda. According to information from BuzzFeed News Germany, more than 60 of the 500 or so employees tested positive.

The outbreak is said to have occurred in the past 14 days. The “DB vehicle maintenance plant in Fulda” is affected, in which around 500 employees mainly repair brake parts.

Deutsche Bahn: “Increase in employees who tested positive quickly noticed”

Deutsche Bahn did not answer specific questions from BuzzFeed News, but confirmed that “an increase in employees who tested positive was quickly noticed” at the Fulda plant. From this moment on, daily self-tests were issued, “which is why the affected employees were identified extremely quickly and sent directly to domestic isolation.” Deutsche Bahn has no knowledge of serious illnesses, and more than half of those infected have now recovered. The Fulda location includes several locations where cases have occurred.

“Since the accumulation of positively tested employees, DB has been in contact with the responsible authorities. In Fulda, DB has once again stepped up its hygiene measures, including by closing more meeting rooms and increasing awareness of compliance with hygiene measures, ”writes a spokeswoman for Deutsche Bahn.

The railway and transport union EVG has not yet responded to a request made on Thursday afternoon.

District of Fulda: recently four companies with higher numbers of corona cases

The press office of the district of Fulda said on request that there had been higher case numbers in four different companies in the district in the past few weeks. In three of the four companies, the situation has calmed down again, and one last company currently has even higher case numbers. This obviously means the Deutsche Bahn. The press office did not want to make public which company it was, even after repeated inquiries.

The hygiene measures at all companies were “essentially very good”. The health department made suggestions for improvements, but made no formal complaints. Infections allegedly mainly occurred during breaks or through carpooling, according to the press office of the health department. * BuzzFeed News Germany is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

