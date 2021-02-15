Deutsche Bahn has to endure a real shit storm on Twitter. “What kind of corporate culture is that?” Users ask after a DB joke.

On Twitter there are often heated discussions between users and Deutsche Bahn ( DB ).

there are often heated discussions between users and Deutsche Bahn ( ). A user denounced the policy of Deutsche Bahn in times of corona* at.

in times of corona* at. A seemingly harmless joke then made for powerful trouble.

Frankfurt – The Deutsche Bahn repeatedly gets criticized on social networks. Be it because trains are not running or because long delays cause problems for customers DB to care. Most recently, a seemingly succinct topic turned into a regular one Shitstorm on twitter. Because the railway allowed itself one jokewhich backfired a lot.

On top of this Debacle was a complaint from a user about Deutsche Bahn’s Bahncard policy. In a tweet, a man ironically complained that he was his Bahncard 50 had reduced to the Bahncard 25. But instead of simply being the proud owner of a cheaper version, he got a Bahncard 50 on top of that. But it was by no means a gift from DB, he should pay both. Only when the user again via Twitter pointed out the problem, responded Deutsche Bahn. What followed then, the man probably wouldn’t have expected.

Twitter trouble for Deutsche Bahn: It all started with two Bahncards

In his second tweet the Twitter user posted evidence that he really did two Bahncards and underlined in a biting tone: “The company @DB_Bahn, which is 100% owned by the state, is as serious as a Jamba Sparabo. You don’t move away & actually make customers pay € 300 for two non-combinable train cards with the same validity period. Drive more flexibly, save more! “The account finally answered”Deutsche Bahn passenger transport“With the usual information as to whether the man has already turned to the Bahncard service or the customer dialogue.

Bahncard 25 Bahncard 50 25 percent discount on flex prices 50 percent discount on flex prices 25 percent discount on saver prices 25 percent discount on saver prices Costs per year: 55.70 euros in second class Cost per year: 229 euros in second class Source: bahn.de

So that seems Deutsche Bahn Having caught the Twitter user on the wrong foot, because after further back and forth, it becomes more and more annoying. Finally he asks in one Tweet: “Your company knows exactly what it is doing. Is there an explanation for being at anytime Bahncard 25 can change to 50, but not the other way around? You should change that. ”This question has probably arisen in times of corona many former commuters who use the train significantly less due to home office and co. But the employee in the “Deutsche Bahn Personenverkehr” account doesn’t seem to be able to go into this either, because he simply replies that it was a “business decision”. But the case is far from over.

Deutsche Bahn: Anger over DB unloads on Twitter

Because more and more people get involved on Twitter and make their anger about the Bahncard policy of DB and the Deutsche Bahn in itself air. From “Service desert Deutsche Bahn“Says one user, another remarks dryly:” If you simply ‘money.’ had answered, that would have saved the Internet 25 characters. ”Others are already using a screenshot of the railway statement as a running gag and announce that they want to cancel their Bahncards now, that is their personal“ entrepreneurial decision ”. DB was then carried away to an answer – in retrospect, a rather bad idea.

To be more precise, the account “Deutsche Bahn AG“One that actually cares less about service-relevant issues. For these, the profile “Deutsche Bahn passenger transport“Responsible. in the Tweet of the DB account it says: “Why does the shit storm always come when only the practitioner is there …”. What was probably meant as a harmless joke ended in a debacle – and rightly so. One user wrote: “Practical bashing makes it twice as bad. What kind of corporate culture is that? Turning to neither the customers nor the employees. But probably has business reasons. ”Others agree and agree with the behavior of the DB by simply “embarrassing“Or attest the railway a” disturbed relationship with interns “.

Debacle for Deutsche Bahn: “We should have known better” – DB reacted

A few hours after the more than unsuccessful joke, she decides Deutsche Bahn AG then for an opinion on Twitter. “We should have known better that the“ old ”Prakti saying is not appropriate. We would like to apologize for this. Especially with all interns “, it suddenly says very meekly. If this Twitter debacle however, it will have an impact on whether the original problem with the Bahncards will finally come to an end remains to be seen. (Sophia Lother)

Deutsche Bahn recently got positive publicity with a curious auction. How about, for example, a first-class seat for your own living room?