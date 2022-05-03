The franchise’s total sales of Deus Ex exceed i 14 million of copies: he affirmed it Eidos Montreal following its acquisition by the Embracer Group.

In the shared infographic, however, the number of sales shows Deus Ex Human Revolution, Deus Ex Human Revolution Director’s Cut and Deus Ex Mankind Divided. There are no references to the first Deus Ex and Deus Ex Invisible War.

The games examined have sold more than 12 million copies: to these are added two million copies as regards the titles for mobile, namely Deus Ex: The Fall and Deus Ex: Go. Below you can take a look at the ‘infographic published during the live stream held by Eidos.

There are currently no plans for a new Deus Ex game yet, but given the recent acquisition it is possible that the title will return for next-gen consoles. In this regard, Alex Battaglia of Digital Foundry also said about him about it.

Source: Siliconera