After the purchase of some Square Enix studios by Embracer Group, all the focus was on what would happen to developers like Crystal Dynamics and the Tomb Raider franchise, but hardly anyone thought about Eidos Montreal. Ready to release a new Guardians of the Galaxy title, what should they focus on next?

According to Jeff Grubb, the development studio could return to one of its primeval creatures, namely Deus Ex. Although it is very early to talk about it, Embracer Group has been open to hiring Adam Jensen and pushed Eidos Montreal to do what “Cyberpunk 2077 failed to do ”in the sphere of sci-fi RPGs.

“We don’t really know what to expect from a Crystal Dynamic owned by Embrace, and by Eidos Montreal. It’s early, the rumors I’ve heard … they want to return to Deus Ex. They want to do what Cyberpunk 2077 couldn’t, that’s the rumor going around. I mean, we’ll see if that happens. It’s so early, who knows what it will turn into, but it probably wasn’t even … there wasn’t even … The possibility of this idea taking shape under Square Enix, right? ”

Obviously, all this is just a rumor so it should be taken as such, but certainly the return of Eidos Montreal on this saga makes sense, however there will be a lot to wait as other rumors say that the company is working on a new IP for now. and it will be a long time before he can return to the sci-fi world.

Source: Wccftech