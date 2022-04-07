Deus Ex: Human Revolution had to have a moviedirected by Scott Derrickson and Robert Cargill, before everything was canceled, and today part of the film script original freely available online, published by the FTW site!

This allows us to take a look at what could have been the film dedicated to the Deus Ex series, and in particular to the Eidos Montreal reboot, Deus Ex: Human Revolution.

Deus Ex, the protagonist Adam Jensen in an illustration

In 2012 the film was still in pre-production, but a couple of years later the project was definitively abandoned, however some documents remain as evidence of the work done by the couple Derrickson and Chargillwho had also collaborated on Sinister at that time.

There history resumes that of the game, starring Adam Jensen, a policeman who, seriously injured in a mission, finds himself saved by a complex intervention that transforms him in effect into a cyborg, with cybernetic parts grafted in place of the limbs and other enhancements applied.

He is not the only one to find himself in this situation, despite being one of the few who “did not ask”, as he himself claims in the intro of the game: in the world of Deus Ex, humans are empowered various parts of the body and to engage greater brain capacities in order to have advantages, so much so as to start a constant and more or less evident war between “pure” and “modified” human beings.

Although the setting of the game and the script had exalted Derrickson, his call to direct the first Doctor Strange brought down the whole project, of which today remains an excerpt of the script available on FTW! TO this addressjust to glimpse what the Deus Ex film could have been.

Unfortunately, even from a videogame point of view, the series is still at Deus Ex: Mankind Divided of 2016, with Eidos that, in the meantime, has been busy on other projects, from Shadow of the Tomb Raider to the recent Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, in waiting for Square Enix to decide to give a new green light to the science fiction series.