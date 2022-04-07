There have been rumors for years of the arrival of a film dedicated to the franchise of Deus Ex, especially after the excellent Human Revolution reboot and the less successful Mankind Divided but always able to blow the flame of the feature film. Scott Derrickson and Robert Cargill were running it all, but as you know, nothing came of it.

Today, however, we can read the whole film script original, suddenly appeared online. The story therefore resumes the facts starring Adam Jensen, immersed in a context of transhumanism in which human capabilities are implemented by technology. However, this leads to an ideological clash between two factions, the purists, against the alteration of the human body and those who wish to transcend its limits.

The themes are therefore the same, with a close correlation between video game and film. It would have been really interesting also from a visual point of view but unfortunately, the project will never see the light. As for the possible sequel to Mankind Divided we are still on the high seas, but with Square-Enix never say never.

