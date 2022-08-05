Deus Ex it will probably be the new project he works on Eidos Montrealnow that he is under the Embracer Group and seems to have his hands free to work on the series, for make it “what Cyberpunk 2077 was not”according to reports by Jeff Grubb.

The tone of the statement is probably a personal interpretation of Jeff Grubbbut that Eidos Montreal intends to return to Deus Ex seems very clear, given that the developers have already mentioned it shortly after the acquisition by Embracer Group and even the latter has shown itself very interested in a return of the series and a general exploitation of the team’s historical IPs.

The issue was analyzed in the new episode of the GiantBomb podcast, which had the well-known insider / journalist of VentureBeat as a guest: during this, Grubb explained how Eidos Montreal is now very freer to work about what he wants, which was virtually impossible under the management of Square Enix.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, an image from the game

In fact, the Deus Ex series had been placed on an indefinite hiatus within the previous publisher, while only with theSquare Enix’s exit from the scene and the acquisition of the team by the new group we have finally begun to hear her mention again with a remarkably hopeful tone for the future.

The comparison with Cyberpunk 2077 is perhaps a particular interpretation of Grubb, also because they are different games and with different productions that can hardly be compared, but the idea is that the new Deus Ex aims to be a truly high-caliber game and with a large and well-built world.