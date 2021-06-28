The creator of Deus Ex Warren Spector in an interview with the channel VideogamesParty during the event JOIN the Indie he retraced his career from the very beginning. Spector explains how he started out as a director, with a team of a dozen people, with the budget for his first game costing around $ 225,000.

“We only had one color to work with, green, and we had to build our own game engines and editors ourselves“he declared during the interview completely subtitled in Italian. Spector then also talks about how difficult it was to have to manage the teams as the studio began to be successful.

The creator of Deus Ex then talks about the games nowadays: “Today it’s all about long-term business and we need to make sure that players play our games for years, paying for it“This is a very interesting interview that is worth watching.

As we said the 15 minute video is fully subtitled in Italian and allows us to take a closer look at the processes and problems that a development studio has.

Source: Multiplayer