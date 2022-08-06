Deus Ex will come back with a new game? Even if it were, it will take a long time to happen, said reporter Jason Schreier, adding that at the moment Eidos works on something elsespecifically a new intellectual property.

Just a few hours ago Jeff Grubb reported that Eidos wants to develop a follow-up to Deus Ex capable of surpassing Cyberpunk 2077, and that inevitably caused the build to mount.enthusiasm of the many fans of the series, but the situation is apparently not so rosy.

“Keep your expectations in check,” Schreier wrote on the ResetEra forum, speaking on the issue. “The most advanced game in development at Eidos Montreal at the moment is a new intellectual property. ”

“This means that even if they want to make a new Deus Ex, it will still take a long, long time“, concluded the Bloomberg journalist, inflicting a severe blow to the hopes of fans who remained stuck in 2016, the year of publication of Mankind Divided.

Of course, with the acquisition of Eidos Montreal by Embracer Group it is possible that a similar project will be treated with due attention and placed in a preferential lane, but at the moment these are only guesses.