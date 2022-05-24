Deulofeu will leave Udinese in the summer transfer market session. This was announced by the agent of the Catalan, Albert Botines, to the microphones of the Neapolitan broadcaster Radio Marte. “I congratulated Deulofeu after the match – explained the agent -, almost as always, especially for his professionalism. From the beginning of the season there is an agreement with Udinese that would lead to the sale of him, he will leave the club during this transfer window “.

NAPLES OPTION

–

It’s hard to be clearer than that. When asked where the talent he grew up in the Barcelona cantera can end up with, however, Botines was unable to indicate probable destinations, even if he nevertheless winked at a move to the shadow of Vesuvius. “I don’t like to talk about clubs in an explicit way – he explained -. Naples is a large square and would certainly be appreciated. I still think Naples is a great option. The market is starting to move and various clubs are asking for various information “.