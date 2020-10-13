The Spanish Gerard Deulofeu, signed in the recently completed market session by Udinese, acknowledged that he misses “the field very much” and that he has worked hard in recent months to recover from the serious cruciate ligament injury he suffered in February with Watford.

“I feel different from when I was at Milan (2017). Now, after two and a half years at Watford, I think I am a completely different player. I want to help the team and we will see what happens, I have worked a lot in the last seven months, “he acknowledged in an interview broadcast this Tuesday by Serie A on its website.” I missed the field a lot, “added the Spanish, trained in the quarry of Barcelona.

Deulofeu, 26, was injured on February 29 during a Watford-Liverpool in the Premier League and left the pitch on a stretcher and with oxygen. He tore the cruciate ligament in his right knee and has not played since.

He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity that Udinese gave him, a club that, he highlighted, impressed him with the quality of its stadium, the Dacia Arena, and the training facilities.

About Messi and Ronaldinho

In the interview, Deulofeu reviewed his time at Barcelona and defined Argentine Lionel Messi as “an amazing person”, although he admitted that his favorite is the Brazilian Ronaldinho. “For me Ronaldinho is the best player ever. I met him. I went to watch a game at the Camp Nou and he was sitting next to me. It was a wonderful experience,” he said.