Essam Al-Sayed (Abu Dhabi)

Jockey Frankie Dettori leads Prince of Wales winner Shadwell’s “Targeted” horse in the G1 Jedmont International Stakes at York Racecourse later this August.

Dettori’s leadership of the horse is “targeted”, instead of Chadwell’s main jockey, Jim Crowley, who was suspended for 20 days, for excessive use of the whip, in the King George race, while the second jockey, Dean O’Neill, was “injured”.

Trained by John and Thaddie Gosden, Target, in a rare trip to Dettori in the colors of Shadwell’s jersey, will be 3-to-1 favorite on the opening day at Ybor after winning by four lengths at Royal Ascot in June.

The jockey, Frankie Dettori, drove the son of Frankel, during training at Limekens Racecourse in Newmarket yesterday morning, in preparation for the Jedmont International Stakes, which will be held on August 23.

And the knight said: “I rode his horse for the first time, and that was good, and he was comfortable in training, and I was asked to lead him during training, and it is wonderful, and I used to see him all the time in the barn, but he is a distinguished horse, and it is unfortunate that “Jim” cannot lead him, he won. Fantastic, I look forward to it.

Dettori is seeking his sixth victory in the race, to become the most successful jockey in his history. He has equaled the record set by the late Lester Piggott, with his last success aboard the “Otherized” in 2007.

Angus Gould, Chadwell’s racing director, said: “It’s not a huge surprise, given his relationship with John and Thaddie Gosden, but Frankie rides Target at York and we’re really pleased with the horse and it’s great to have Frankie.”

Target is poised to take on Paddington in an exciting showdown. The contender has racked up four consecutive Group One victories this summer, including the Coral Eclipse and Sussex Stakes, since his victory at Royal Ascot in the St James’s Palace Stakes, and Target’s season has come even further. Quietly, he won the third category race in Saudi Arabia in February, before finishing fourth in the Dubai Shima Classic Championship, in the face of the Japanese star, “Equinox”.

And “Targeted” next to “Judgment” by Shadwell, the second highest horse in the world with 128 pounds, is in the sixth edition of the Longines rankings of the best racehorse in the world from January 2023 to August 2023.

On the other hand, Godolphin’s “Beer Castle” is trying to put an end to the victories of the undefeated colt “Ace Impact”, winner of the Prix du Jockey Club “French Derby”, and also “Victoria Road”, winner of the Breeders’ Cup Festival, in the Prix Guillaume d’Ornano. For the second class in Deauville, next Tuesday.

The son of the “Cloth of Stars” colt finished sixth in his only previous participation, at the level of classes in the Prix La Force for the third category in April, and returns to a higher level, after scoring a victory by half a neck, in a list race in Compiegne last July.

His coach, Andre Fabre, also scores “La Sapienza” in the Prix de Liori race for the third category. The daughter of Shamardal was the winner in her first experience in Saint-Claude in October, who finished fourth in both of her previous participations this season, and in the last of them she lost by 1.5 lengths in Compiegne early. June.

On the other hand, the women’s team consisting of Sophie Osborn, Holly Doyle and Hayley Turner outperformed the rest of the world team, by recording four victories, out of a total of six races in the Shergar Cup sponsored by Dubai Duty Free, yesterday at the Ascot track in Britain, and Holly managed Doyle took two victories, to be crowned the best jockey in the tournament.