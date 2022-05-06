Detto Done closes 10 years after its first and beloved Rai 2 episode. The program conducted first by Caterina Balivo and currently by Bianca Guaccero has reached the end of its journey after it began in 2013.

The presenter during her last episode thus announced the unpleasant news on live TV confirming all the rumors that had emerged in the last few days. A bitter and tearful goodbye for Bianca Guaccero which, did not hold back the great emotion.

The 41-year-old was unable to hold back her tears when the editorial team sent her a surprise video that filled her heart with affection. The video message dedicated to Bianca came directly from the previous presenter or rather Caterina Balivo.

The two well-known faces of Rai 2 have thus shown a great affection towards the program they have conducted for years and with which they have spent many afternoons.

Detto Fatto closes: the video message of the Balivo for Bianca Guaccero

Before discovering the words in the video, Bianca wanted to greet and thank the program and the audience at home: “It’s been four years in this studio since I made this catwalk for the first time and truly these four years have flown by on the one hand, on the other I remember them all “.

“I have to thank you audience for how you welcomed me, because I was used to playing characters. While here I have been Bianca and I did not know how you would have received me. I stayed here until the last day proud to bring this ship to portuntil the last day “ Guaccero continues.

Immediately after the words of the presenter, the director broadcast the video message of Caterina Balivo who, once again, spent words of affection towards the program. In fact, the latter explained: “Hi Bianca, hi to all of you. I wanted to greet you today as it is your last episode. This is a wonderful team born ten years ago. I still remember the night meetings, the chats that went at all hours “.

“You Bianca did very wellthose were beautiful years, you were a perfect hostess. T.All the people who are there are really nice people. In short, Bianca, we were lucky to meet these wonderful people, but now it’s time to say goodbye and then who knows to meet them again “ ends Caterina Balivo.