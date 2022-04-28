The Detroit Auto Show. Dates confirmed, this edition of the US kermesse will take place in autumn and not in January as usual: among the many innovations relating to the performance announced by the organizers, there are also some reconfirmations, such as that of the main headquarters of the North American International Auto Show which the Huntington Place exhibition complex will remain in Detroit, formerly known as Cobo Center and built in the 1960s by Italian-American architects Louis and Gino Rossetti in honor of Albert Cobo, mayor of Detroit between 1950 and 1957.

The fall edition of the Detroit Auto Show will allow visitors to take advantage of a variety of truly exclusive initiatives for the duration of the event: from dynamic vehicle tests to free activities dedicated to the community outside the Show, through the return of the Charity Preview, or the great charity evening the day before the opening that generated over 121 million dollars of donations since its inception in 1976. “This year’s Auto Show plays a vital role in promoting emerging technologies, particularly in the field of electric vehicles – said Rod Alberts, executive director of the Detroit Auto Show – Being the event that precedes the presentation of the new models in the autumn, we expect it to be a fundamental element for consumers’ purchasing decisions ”.