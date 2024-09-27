The clothing resale platform will print the franchise’s tank tops in the 2024-2025 NBA season

THE Detroit PistonsNBA franchise, announced on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) a new partnership with StockXan online clothing resale platform, for the 2024/2025 season. This agreement makes StockX a sponsor of the franchise’s regattas, known as “patches”starting this season. Financial details and duration have not been officially disclosed.

The collaboration replaces United Wholesale Mortgage, a partner since 2021. The new partnership will include marketing initiatives such as advertising and digital signage at the team’s Little Caesars arena, as well as a digital presence. StockX will also appear on the court at the NBA Development League affiliate Motor City Cruise, the G Leagueat the Wayne State Fieldhouse.

To celebrate the partnership, a free event will take place at Campus Martius, with the participation of rapper Big Sean.

“We look forward to uniting our brands and engaging new and old Pistons fans. Additionally, we look forward to collaborating with StockX on off-court initiatives, uniting sports, fashion and culture, to drive positive change in Detroit and beyond,” said Arn Tellem, vice president of the Pistons.

“With the Detroit Pistons, we will connect and engage our customers, uniting their love of basketball with their passion for today’s culture. As such, we are excited about the power of this partnership and the opportunity to positively impact our organizations and the city we call home,” said Greg Schwartz, co-founder, president and chief commercial officer of StockX.