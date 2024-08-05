The Detroit Auto Show is getting ready to return to the stage. The organizers have announced that from 10th to 20th January 2025 the American event dedicated to motors will open its doors to the public: the first event of the new edition of the Show will be the Media Day, which as the name suggests will include a series of initiatives media-focusedincluding the announcement of the 2025 North American Car Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year award winners.

Detroit Motor Show 2025, Dates Revealed

“The event returns in January with the aim of providing automakers and partners with a flexible program for the debut of products and technologies, offering consumers many new experiences and innovative vehicles, as well as educational opportunities – we read in the note from the organizers and reported by Ansa – Exhibitors will have the flexibility to schedule press conferences and reveals during the show.”

Awards and exhibitions

In addition to the prizes mentioned above, there will also be space for the assignment of the EyesOn Design Awardswhich crown the design of production and concept vehicles that have debuted in the last year. Another notable event: also on the opening day of the Detroit Motor Show, the preview of charitywhich has raised more than $100 million for children’s initiatives in Southeast Michigan over the past 25 years. This will of course be accompanied by interactive automotive experiences, demos, test drives, public speaking engagements, music and more.