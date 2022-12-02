Detroitthe auto capital of the United States United States, has changed its look after a long period of degradation and social poverty, also taking advantage of the Auto Show. You had aroused considerable curiosity, in September, the visit of US President, Joe Bidenin the first of the press days at Detroit Auto Showscheduled from 17 and 25 September 2022. He had focused on the development of electric mobility anticipating the intention to invest 135 billion dollars to advance zero-emission vehicles, 900 million dollars in grants to increase the adoption of chargers in 35 states including the Michiganthe making of a network of 500 thousand charging stations.

A visit described by the American press as a sort of “blessing” to the awakening of the Michigan area, the one known throughout the world, especially for the headquarters of Ford and General Motors and recently also of stellantis. Detroit, therefore, has changed its look and is now considered one of the most up-to-date metropolises in the US, receiving great attention from the media.

Detroit Auto Show 2022

Reading the data of the Global Startup Ecosystem report, studied in detail by the consultancy firm Startup Genome, this year the district of the automobile metropolis leads the ranking of ecosystems highly appreciated by companies and industries in the sector. Detroit, in its new guise, is no longer recognized compared to many years ago: in the Michigan They were reconverted factoriesassembly centers and even warehouses to the benefit of the urban landscape.

The last Detroit Auto Show took place on September 17 and 25, 2022

Starting with the former area of ​​the Forda stone’s throw from Michigan Central Stationbut also to the modernization of the shopping centers of Bedrock. With the inhabitants happy to have more greenery available and with the new businesses that already use adequate spaces to work. Redeveloped neighborhoods which have attracted the attention of over 250 startups with an increase in jobs in particular offered to young people who have not wasted time in moving to this area.

Joe Biden at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show

And in the space of a year, Detroit has come out of its forced torpor and sports a look in line with the times. Biden, during his visit, had been seen in the stands of the most important American brands illustrating the future commitments of the US administration for the electrification of the States.

US President Joe Biden in conversation with Carlos Tavares (Stellantis) at the 2022 Detroit Motor Show

Waiting for Biden in the booth General Motors there were the CEO Mary Barra and the president of the Mark Reuss group. The guest sat behind the wheel of a Corvettes ZO6then drove the Cadillac Liriq and had complimented her on the 100% electric Chevrolet Silverado which GM will build from 2023 at Factory Zero.

Detroit Motor Show 2022 brand, who was there

For the record in the review there were 32 brands many of them organized by groups of dealers. Detroit remains the Motor Cityheadquarters of General Motors, Ford and North American Motor’s Stellantis.

In the latter stand Biden had been received by CEO Carlos Tavares which he had described to the president a SUV Jeep Grand Cherokee assembled in the factory Mack Ave. Beyond Jeeps And RAM highlight the Electric Fiat 500the 500X Sports and the 500X Yacht Club Capri and again theAlfa Romeo with Giulia and Stelvio.

Jeep at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show

And again Jeeps had exhibited the models Avanger, Wagoneer, Recon, Grand Cherokee 30th Anniversary and Wrangler 4xe Willys.

Among electric cars, space for the Chrysler Airflow concept And Dodge Charger. Various special editions to remember the V8 Hemi engine including the 300Cthe Firewall Edition. In the booth Ford stood out instead with great prominence theE-Transit. Lights on Ford new Mustang in the convertible, coupe and Dark Horsand (the latter for the runway). Also present Hyundai with the luxury brand genesis and the Kia.

New Ford Mustang at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show

From the Rising Sun nissan with his brand Infiniti, Toyota, Honda, Subaru And Mazda. From Europe the Volkswagen Group, Porsche, BMW, Mercedes Benz (with EQS SUVs and batteries made in the Alabama factory), Land Rovers and Volvo Polestars.

