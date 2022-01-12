The four-wheel show is ready to return to the United States with the 2022 edition of the Detroit Motor Show. After two years of postponements and cancellations, the historic US car show is preparing to reopen its doors: the dates of the next edition of the fair have been officially confirmed. from 14 to 25 September next the Detroit Auto Show will be open to the public. This was announced by Rod Alberts, executive director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association and NAIAS, in the frame of the presentation of the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year 2022 awards.

The first two days of the fair will be dedicated to the press, while the annual will take place on 16 September Charity Preview, with which the organizers aim to raise millions of dollars for nonprofits in the Detroit area. From 17 to 25 September, however, the fair will be totally dedicated to visitors who want to admire the most recent innovations exhibited and available for test drives brought by the car manufacturers who decide to join: it will be interesting to understand what the participation rate of the companies will be, considering the historical phase in which we find ourselves in which traditional salons are losing more and more appeal to the advantage of digital events. Also confirmed location of the Detroit Motor Show 2022: will take place in the Huntington Place convention center in downtown Detroit, with interactive displays placed both inside and outside the structure.