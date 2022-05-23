Through a press release, Quantic Dream is proud to launch Detroit: Become Human Original Soundtrack Volume 2featuring the iconic musical themes of Connor, Kara and Markus, and songs by local artists that helped make the city of Detroit the fourth character in the game.

It will be possible to relive some of the most compelling and exciting moments of the award-winning Detroit: Become Human which will be presented in a pack with two discs available at the recommended retail price of 44.99 euros. This vinyl is the second edition produced by the studio after the first limited edition launched in September 2020.

On disc A, you will be able to rediscover Connor’s cold and clinical personality through Nima Fakhrara’s electronic soundtrack, experience Kara’s moving and exciting research with Philip Sheppard’s orchestral creation, and join the fight for the freedom of androids with Markus and Jericho thanks to the composition by John Paesano.

On disc B, on the other hand, there is a selection of eight talented independent Detroit artists who have helped bring the spirit of their beloved city into the game, from soul to techno, from blues to hard rock.

This exclusive and limited edition of Detroit: Become Human Original Soundtrack Volume 2 is available in the official online store by Quantic Dream.