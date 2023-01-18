The adventure Detroit: Become Human it went very well, managing to to sell more than eight million copies worldwide. The announcement was made by the development studio Quantic Dream, which also specified the distribution of sales of the various versions: 2.5 million for the PC version, the remaining 5.5 million for the PS4 version. It should be noted that copies distributed with subscription services are excluded from the data.

“This new milestone is part of the continued success of its three flagship video games available on PC since 2019: Heavy Rain, Beyond: Due Anime and Detroit: Become Human,” specifies the official press release (which however does not mention the sales of the other two games).

“2022 was extraordinary for QUANTIC DREAM. We achieved a significant increase in sales of our three historic PC games compared to 2021, an unusual phenomenon that adds to the already excellent sales results recorded in the previous three years,” he said. declared Guillaume de Fondaumière, Co-CEO of Quantic Dream. “The continued success of Detroit: Become Human, as well as Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls, is due to the quality of these titles, their enduring appeal to PC gamers, and the hard and constant work of our editorial team. We are happy to make our works known to an increasingly large and young audience, on all continents.At the end of 2022, we also recorded a record level of ‘wishlisting’ on these three titles, which gives us hope for a 2023 as equally exceptional.”

In short, the French studio seems to be doing really well, despite the internal problems of recent years and the separation from Sony.