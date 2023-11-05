Lada Lyumos she is not only beautiful, but also good, and quite a lot: the Russian model wanted to remind us by dedicating her latest one cosplay to Chloethe first gynoid produced by CyberLife in Detroit: Become Human.

The adventure directed by David Cage it is set in a Detroit of the future, cradle of an industrial revolution that led to the production of androids completely similar to human beings, even capable of passing the Turing Test.

As you know, Detroit: Become Human has sold more than eight million copies worldwide and is therefore a success for QuanticDreamthe development team specializing in interactive cinematic experiences.