A new month means a fresh roster of additions to PlayStation Now, and February’s a busy one for Sony’s subscription service, ushering in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, Detroit: Become Human, Darksiders Genesis, Little Nightmares, and more.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 joined Activision’s ceaseless procession of franchise installments in 2015, sending the series’ reliably solid FPS action to the far-flung future of 2065. The high-tech-tinged end result earned itself a Eurogamer Recommended award back in the day, with contributor Edwin Evans-Thirlwell writing, “Where Treyarch’s single-player struggles, the deftly tuned multiplayer soars, delivering a Call of Duty that’s rich with options.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Reveal Trailer.

As for Detroit: Become Human, it’s another heavily cinematic narrative adventure from the minds at Quantic Dream. This time, the studio serves up a sci-fi thriller focussed on the plight of a group of androids – and while its attempts to draw parallels with the likes of the civil rights movement are clumsy, it’s by far the developer’s most disciplined, engaging outing yet. “With this glib, rabble-rousing and admittedly enjoyable thriller,” wrote Oli Welsh in his review, “Quantic Dream has finally delivered on the promise of its interactive storytelling format.”

Detroit: Become Human – Launch Trailer.

Next up, then, is Darksiders Genesis, developer Airship Syndicate’s rather unexpected, but thoroughly enjoyable (and optionally co-operative) top-down hack-and-slash spin-off. The action this time follows Horsemen Strife and War – the former armed with pistols and the latter armed with a sword – as they plow their way through hell, engaging in a smattering of puzzling and some solidly entertaining combat.

“Genesis may look like a departure,” wrote Christian Donlan in his Recommended review, “and it is in some ways. But at its core, it’s the same old pleasures for this entirely pleasurable series, albeit with the odd new trick and delivered from a new perspective. “

Darksiders Genesis – Launch Trailer.

And that’s still not all! Rounding out February’s offerings are developer Tarsier’s wonderfully atmospheric side-scrolling horror adventure Little Nightmares – in which players must guide pint-sized moppet Six through the bowels of a vast and terrifying vessel known as the Maw – alongside ultra-stylish, ultra-violent top -down action sequel, Hotline Miami 2. Toss in WWE 2K Battlegrounds and that’s your lot for the month.

All the above are available via PlayStation Now from today, and there are two departure dates worth noting. WWE 2K Battlegrounds leaves the service on 2nd August this year, while Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 departs considerably sooner on 29th April.