The lions of Detroit have been imposed in the early hours of this Friday by 21-20 to the chiefs for Kansas City at Arrowhead in what was the first game of the football season. The current champions, with the MVP last season, the quarterback Patrick Mahomes, at the controls, felt the sensitive losses due to injury to Travis Kelce and Chris Jones, their star receiver and defensive back respectively, and could not assert their locality.

The first quarter of the game was for the lions, who went ahead 7-0 on the scoreboard, after Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown, one of the most outstanding players of the night, at the Kansas City three-yard line. He wide receiver He has shone this morning with six receptions and 71 total yards.

The chiefs They reacted quickly and Mahomes, who finished the game with 21/39 completions and 226 passing yards, led the flip with two passes for touchdown in the second quarter, which ended 14-7 in favor of Andy Reid’s team. He first connected with Rashee Rice and then with Blake Bell to put his team on top before halftime.

Returning from halftime, Kansas City had recovered from the bitter pill that was the first period and looked set to win in front of the 76,000 fans who turned out in Arrowhead for their team’s debut. It was then, however, that Brian Branch, a defensive back fresh out of the University of Alabama at the draft April, he made the play of the game.

The 21-year-old rookie intercepted a pass Mahomes was trying to find Kadarius Toney and on that same play he ran 50 yards to the opposing end zone, a maneuver known as pick six. In this way, Branch returned to the game at lionswho tied the game with the extra point (14-14).

After that, Kansas City’s offense was clouded and Mahomes missed the injured Kelce, his most trusted partner in game-solving. The chiefs They couldn’t find any other touchdown the rest of the game and had to settle for two field goals, the work of kicker Harrison Butker, to make the game 20-14, with the risk that a single Detroit score was enough to turn the game around.

Knowing that it was his moment, he quarterback Goff, who completed 22/35 passes overall and reached 253 passing yards, led his team in the fourth quarter and settled them in Red zone of rival territory. There, at the eight-yard line, he gave up the ball to running back David Montgomery, who broke Kansas City’s defensive line down the middle and put the final score of the game (21-20).

Mahomes had seven minutes left on the board and three timeouts, a context that for someone of his caliber seemed enough to reverse the result. However, between offensive fouls and missed catches, one of them quite notable by Toney, his teammates made it difficult for him to comeback, which he finally agonized with a desperate 25-yard throw on fourth down that ended in an incompletion.

In this way, Detroit gives the first bell of the season in the opening game of the competition. The team coordinated by Dan Campbell provided the chiefs just their tenth loss in fifty home games since Mahomes has been on the team. This is an important victory for the lionswhich reaffirms the objective of qualifying for the playoffs at the end of the season, an instance that the franchise has not reached since 2016 and in which it has not won a game since 1992.

For its part, Kansas City will have to clean its wounds and turn the page to try to show that a fall in the first game does not change its status as one of the favorites to repeat the title this season. The chiefs they have been the most dominant team in the NFL in the last five years, winning two championships and playing at least the conference finals every year, the game that precedes the super bowl.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.