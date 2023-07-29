The big US automakers are very good at building cars, as their second-quarter results showed; the problem is that they are the wrong type of vehicles. The combustion engine businesses of General Motors and Ford Motor continue to accelerate, despite fears of an impending recession and rising auto loan rates. Investors are more focused on the battery vehicles of tomorrow.

The two Detroit giants are benefiting from rising prices for their fossil fuel powered cars. This has brought them a combined operating profit that is $3.1 billion more than what they recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Ford Motor announced revenue of $45 billion in the second quarter on July 27, ie 12% more than the previous year. Operating profit of $3.8bn rose 2% year-on-year and beat analysts’ expectations of $3.1bn.

Its US rival General Motors presented its second-quarter results on July 25. Revenue increased 25% year-over-year to $44.7 billion. The company raised its full-year forecast for operating profit by $1 billion to a range of $12 billion to $14 billion.

However, electric vehicles are being a massacre. Market leader Elon Musk’s Tesla has repeatedly slashed its prices, at the expense of its profits. GM boss Mary Barra says she doesn’t plan to sacrifice profit for volume, but the sub-$30,000 price tag for a GM-built Chevrolet Bolt says otherwise.

With both GM and Ford making commitments to go batteries, things are only going to get more difficult. Price aside, even vehicle production is proving difficult for GM, which was faced with a $792 million charge related to a battery gaffe.

On the other hand, Ford’s electric unit operating losses have risen from $500 million a year ago to $1.1 billion today and the company has postponed one of its production targets for another year. But Tesla isn’t the only problem: Chinese automakers are gaining ground at home and abroad. For now, they face barriers in the United States, but this may not be the case forever.

Beyond their willingness to lower prices, the duo’s main advantage over Tesla is electric trucks: Ford already makes one and GM will start delivering them shortly. But even on this terrain, Musk wants to join the race with the highly anticipated Cybertruck.

Detroit is winning yesterday’s gasoline war, but Tesla’s $800 billion market capitalization, roughly eight times that of GM and Ford combined, shows investors think tomorrow’s war is another story.

Follow all the information of Five days in Facebook, Twitter and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda