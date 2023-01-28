Detran.SP offers several free services related to licenses and vehicles through WhatsApp. Unknown to the vast majority of citizens, the contact option offers the 11 most requested items.

The service is fully automated and resolute. What the citizen already does through the application of the Saves timefor example, he can now do it via WhatsApp.

How to use

To make your request, the user can save the Detran.SP contact via WhatsApp 11 2178-9494 or, through the portal, click on the link that directs you to the application. When sending the first message, the automatic return will come with the options CNH and Vehicles.

After choosing, the citizen will receive the range of services available and will need to enter the number corresponding to the desired service. Among the services are:

Consultation of CNH points;

Digital licensing of the vehicle;

Renewal of driving license;

Research of possible outstanding vehicle debts;

Change of address on the driver’s license;

Vehicle transfer;

Application for the second copy of the CNH;

Downgrading of the category that appears in the CNH;

Beginning of CNH suspension;

Change of various CNH data.

Guidelines

For the citizen to carry out the service he wants, it is important that the registration data are updated in the Detran.SP base, such as address, zip code and cell phone.