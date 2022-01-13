The Traffic Department of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Detran-RJ) is the most recent taxing agency in the country to adopt the Electronic Notification System (SNE), as reported today (12) by the Federal Data Processing Service (Serpro) . Admission took place on the 7th. Throughout Brazil, 25 state and 570 municipal tax authorities joined the system, which has been used since 2018 on all federal highways. Only Pará and Piauí appear without adhering authorities to the SNE.

The technology developed by Serpro for the National Traffic Department (Senatran), of the Ministry of Infrastructure, allows the driver to receive fines electronically, by cell phone, and make the payment with a discount of up to 40%. The pilot project was tested in 2016. Serpro is also responsible for operating the system.

To use the SNE, the user must have an account on the Gov.br portal and then download the Carteira Digital de Trânsito (CDT) application, available for free on the App Store and Google Play, which is also used for electronic versions. driver’s license and vehicle document.

Discount access

After opening the CDT, simply access the “Infractions” icon and enable the SNE. Thereafter, new fines will be issued electronically and will no longer be sent by mail. Upon receiving the notification in digital format, the owner of the registered vehicle can generate the electronic ticket through the application itself. To be entitled to the 40% discount, it is necessary to recognize that the infraction has been committed and give up the appeal. Citizens can also view all the details of each infraction in the application itself, reported Serpro.

Legal entities can also use the System. For this, they must have a digital certificate and link the identification on the Gov.br portal. With membership, it is possible to manage infractions on the Services Portal of the National Traffic Department (Denatran), at the address https://portalservicos.denatran.serpro.gov.br. Immediately after the company joins the SNE, all vehicles associated with the company’s CNPJ are automatically included, which facilitates the management of large fleets.

To check the list of authorities that have joined the SNE, vehicle owners can access the Senatran Services Portal and verify which states and municipalities are integrated into the system.

benefits

According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the benefits for citizens include streamlining and facilitating the traffic notification process. If the user has been fined, he quickly receives the notification, reducing costs to the State and also to himself, as he avoids having to go to the transit agency to withdraw a duplicate of notifications. In addition to the user being sure of the notifications received, since notification by post may, eventually, delay delivery or lead to loss, the SNE facilitates communication between the authorities and vehicle owners.

According to Senatran, the SNE allows the driver or owner of vehicles to enjoy the rights guaranteed by law, explained in Paragraph 1 of Article 284 of the Brazilian Traffic Code. Citizens can also cancel their membership of the SNE. In this case, he will be notified again of his notifications of infractions and fines, for all his vehicles, via mail.

