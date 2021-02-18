A month after the invasion of the United States Congress, New York Democrat elected Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recounted how she experienced the events in a video viewed more than 5,800,000 times on Instagram. But that did not move supporters of former President Donald Trump. Many internet users accuse her of lying, claiming that she was not present in the building at the time of the attack. ” AOC was not even in the Capitol during his “near death” experience », Ensures this article from conservative media which has totaled more than 80,000 reactions on Facebook.

Some wonder about the lack of fact-checking on this story. ” Will Twitter verify AOC’s fake story on the imaginary crowds in its hallway? “, asks a lawyer. The intoxication was even taken up by the newly elected Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has already been noted for her conspiratorial positions, outright denounced a hoax: ” I was present at the room, unlike AOC “.

Yet it was enough listen carefully to the elected Democrat to understand that she never said she was present in the main building. ” Members of Congress – with the exception of the speaker and other very high-ranking people – don’t really work in this building with the dome. There are buildings right next to the dome, and that’s where our real offices are. “.

At the Capitol, you can actually move between the buildings through tunnels. And the elected official with whom AOC took refuge has also already explained that they were especially afraid that the insurgents would enter these tunnels. Opponents of AOC may have had to look at a map of the Capitol before shouting hoax.

