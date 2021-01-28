Donald Trump’s tenure undoubtedly represents a turning point in the history of fact-checking. And the journalists who had to verify the US president’s statements didn’t get much sleep for four years. In total, he will have spoken 30,573 lies according to the Washington Post. That is, on average, more than twenty per day.

From his inauguration on January 20, 2017, the billionaire sets out ten untruths. But with hindsight, we realize that he had been rather reasonable on this occasion. From six false statements made per day in the first year, it rose to 16 in the second, 22 in the third, and 39 in the last.

His last speech, on January 19, contained 19 intoxes already delivered. He not only claimed for the 19th time that he had won the voters’ vote, but also that he had made the most important tax reform in American history, which is wrong, for the 296th time. And he repeated a lie about so-called top US growth during his tenure, for the 493rd time.

These last two statements constitute records. Overall, Trump lied more about the economy, taxation, trade, and jobs… In total, on all of these issues, he told 7,568 lies. In addition, the two main themes of his end of mandate, the coronavirus and the presidential election, gave him something to grind. He pronounced respectively on each of these subjects, 2519 and 3035 intox. His best performance? On November 2, on the eve of the election, the president announced 503 fake news.

Find Detox in the show 28 minutes Monday to Thursday at 8 p.m. on Arte.

On Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/28minutes/

On Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/user/28minutesARTE

On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/artedesintox/

On the Arte site: http://28minutes.arte.tv/

On Twitter : https://twitter.com/ArteDesintox