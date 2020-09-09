4 years after the election of Donald Trump, the American presidential marketing campaign will not be resistant to pretend information. This time, it’s Joe Biden who’s the sufferer. A video viewed over two million times exhibits the Democratic candidate asleep throughout an interview. It has been shared on Twitter, Youtube and Fb. A golden streak for the staff of the American president, who nicknames his opponent “Sleepy Joe”, Joe asleep. Donald Trump’s social media chief Dan Scavino was fast to share it.

However the video is pretend. It was also deleted by Twitter which indicated that the sequence had been manipulated. The unique video exhibits singer Harry Belafonte taking a micro-nap throughout an interview in 2011. The singer was changed by Joe Biden, and the soundtrack was modified: because the reporter rehearses effectively a number of instances “get up Within the authentic sequence, snores have been added.

The author of the assembly had however directly specified, within the feedback, that it was a pretend in explaining how he had combined two movies: that of Belafonte and one other of Biden in the course of the Democratic conference. In reply to Dan Scavino, an American journalist also immediately replied that the video was fake. How does he know? He was within the studio on the time of Belafonte’s interview, so he acknowledged the footage. Despite the fact that the unique video and the one shared by Scavino have been deleted by Twitter, the latter continues to flow into on social networks.

