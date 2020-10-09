Martine Wonner, former LREM MP, now in the Libertés et Territoires group, dropped a bomb at the National Assembly, on October 1, by affirming that the masks were useless! His argument: ” the virus circulates by transport, and it has never been proven to be aerial. “

According to the parliamentarian, it is even the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC, which have just recognized it. Problem, on the CDC website, however, we read that it is necessary to wear a mask to protect others and protect themselves. And this for months. But it is true that the CDC recently, and temporarily, changed their recommendations page about virus transmission.

We have known since the start of the epidemic that the virus is transmitted by manuportage, that is to say by touching infected areas with the hands, but especially by droplets and other postilions emitted by patients. For months, the hypothesis of another transmission channel, by aerosol, has also been debated: these would be micro-particles, smaller than droplets, which would remain in the air and could explain contamination.

On September 18, the CDC wrote in black and white that these small particles are a common vector of the virus. But a few days later, the CDC backpedaled, assuring that the version of the page uploaded was a draft. This imbroglio has fueled a number of intoxication and misunderstandings, including that of Martine Wonner. But in reality, there is indeed a scientific consensus on the transmission of the virus by droplets, which alone justifies the wearing of the mask.

