In the Nederlands ” they fight to regain their freedom », Writes an Internet user, on January 26 in a post shared more than 13,000 times on Facebook. We see a dense crowd, filmed from a balcony, demonstrating in a long street.

The next day, this video seen 325,000 times resurfaced in a post shared nearly 2,000 times on Twitter. A surfer writes, in English and in capital letters: ” Netherlands, demonstration against curfew “. We also find this message shared by a Brazilian internet user.

In fact, the Netherlands have been shaken by nights of riots, to challenge the implementation of the curfew. But that’s not what this video shows. A reverse image search reveals that this sequence appears in several places, on Youtube or on Twitter, from January 23. With a legend that distances him from the Netherlands, since the people who share it assure that it is Saint Petersburg, in Russia, and even specify that the images were recorded on Nevsky Avenue. A tour on Google Maps allows you to identify the place with certainty – for example, you can recognize the large clothing store that you see in the video.

As for the reason for the demonstration, it has nothing to do with the health situation, nor the government measures to deal with it. Indeed, on January 23, the day this video appeared, many Russians demonstrated in support of the opponent Alexeï Navalny. And according to several media, in Saint Petersburg, the procession did indeed take Nevsky Avenue.

