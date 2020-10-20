Was there already a curfew in Germany before Emmanuel Macron decreed it for France? Many French media affirmed it last week, including a report by TF1 which explained that as in Cologne, Frankfurt the economic capital of Germany lived at the rate of compulsory curfew.

The expression “curfew” used for Germany made several French correspondents and German journalists across the Rhine jump. Thus Thomas Wieder of the World is indignant: “ No ! Since Saturday bars, restaurants and most shops have to close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., but a curfew is another thing. Words have a meaning! “

An explanation shared by Michaela Wiegel, the correspondent of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in France: “ This is not a curfew (Ausgangssperre), but an administrative closure (Sperrstunde) of bars and restaurants. “

Indeed, everything comes from a translation problem since Sperrstunde commonly translates to curfew. But what the Germans are going through has nothing to do with the situation of the French. Unlike Paris, where everything closes between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., and where unjustified travel is prohibited, Germans can continue to eat Schnitzels in restaurants or drink pints of beer in bars until 11 p.m. hours. Above all, once this hour has passed, they remain free to move around, on the sole condition of being in a small group of five people. And without having to justify yourself.

