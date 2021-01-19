The vaccine gives the Covid to the elderly? This is the implication of star YouTuber of conspirators Silvano Trotta. In a tweet from January 12, shared and loved thousands of times, it evokes a retirement home in the United States, where, after the vaccination of a large part of the occupants, there were 24 deaths. A “coincidence” which is not really one, according to Trotta.

The source of this claim? An obscure English-speaking site, Health Impact News, whose article has more than 10,000 interactions on Facebook. The content itself is actually copied and pasted from another site, affiliated with an American libertarian foundation. But the libertarian author, and obviously anti-vaccine, seems in fact to have read too quickly, or too badly, the press article which allowed him to start the rumor.

It is a question, on the local media site syracuse.com, from an Ehpad in New York state, where 24 residents died from Covid-19, between December 29 – date of the first deaths – and January 9 – date of publication of the article. But quickly, we read in the article that this virulent wave of the disease appeared on December 21 in the establishment, while the vaccination campaign, it did not begin until the next day.

In view of the extent of this false information, including in the United States, the people in charge of the retirement home went there for their denial : ” Given the incubation period we are experiencing for this virus, our facility was affected before vaccines were available. Even with all the bad faith in the world, so it seems difficult to blame the injections for the disease.

