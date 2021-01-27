It is the story of an extremely rare bird… but that we have seen everywhere in Europe. ” He comes face to face with a Capercaillie on a cross-country ski trip “: This is the title of this January 17 article on the France 3 Bourgogne Franche-Comté website. In support: a video of this sort of enormous black hen that is the Capercaillie, in a snow-covered forest. The video was filmed by a certain Gilles, in Haute-Savoie, says the article. The information is resumed on the site of the Swiss media Le Matin, which describes ” the striking encounter Between the famous Gilles, who shared the video on his Facebook profile, and the imposing bird. Several sites, like the MSN content aggregator, also take the information.

Where the shoe pinch is that before Haute-Savoie, we could read, in tweets or even in the transpaline press, on January 16, that the video was filmed in the North of Italy! If we go back a little further in time, we find this same video, this time in Spain, if we are to believe Internet user messages shared more than 10,000 times since January 13. Is the capercaillie a migratory bird? This is what one can easily be led to believe, when one realizes that CNews writes for its part that the video comes from Czech Republic. Fact, a Czech Facebook account posted the video on January 12. While specifying not to be the author.

The hunt for this Capercaillie actually brings us back to France. The Groupe Tétras Jura association confirms this to Désintox: This traveling video was recorded in the Jura mountains. The author first shared it on his Facebook profile at the beginning of January, we are told. Three weeks later, it was found in half of the European mountains.

