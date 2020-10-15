Believing that it is pointless to cover your mouth and nose to fight against the coronavirus, French anti-mask activists have been taking turns since the beginning of October a video by Bodo Schiffmann, a German doctor adulated across the Rhine by anti-masks, in which he assures us that in one week, three children ” died because they wore a mask for a disease that did not exist. “

As often the authors of this false information are based on a part of the truth: in September, several children died suddenly in Germany, but nothing indicates that the wearing of the mask is the cause. On September 7, a 13-year-old girl collapses in a school bus in Wörth-Büchelberg. If she was wearing a mask at the time of the incident, theThe Landau prosecutor’s office indicates that the first autopsy did not allow the cause of death to be determined.

On September 22, a 13-year-old boy died in Wiesmoor, in the north of the country. His death notice, taken up on social networks by anti-masks, mentions a sudden death but no cause is specified. Faced with this instrumentalisation, the funeral directors issued a press release which specifies that the child was not wearing a mask at the time of his death and that his death ” has nothing to do with the coronavirus. “

But this did not prevent the appearance of a third case on Facebook, a 6-year-old girl would have died in a school bus, near Schweinfurt in Bavaria, on September 28. But this time the local police themselves assure that ” such a case remains unknown to them “.

