It is the current fight around the Covid, between the alarmists, who warn against the second wave, and the reassurers, who swear that the threat does not exist.

Laurent Toubiana, researcher at INSERM, is one of the seconds. The epidemiologist denounced in particular on RT the misleading communication from the authorities about the number of daily positive cases: ” The number we give today is 8577. And four days ago, it was 3287. Three days ago, it was 1239, why haven’t we been warned that it was not an exponential rise, but on the contrary, that the curve fell? “

The data mentioned by Laurent Toubiana are exact. On Wednesday, September 9, there were 8577 cases mentioned. Four days before, on Saturday, we were at 3287, then at 1239 on Sunday. These daily figures are available online. Why then have the media and politicians not insisted on the low values ​​of Saturday and Sunday? Why didn’t you say that between Saturday and Sunday, the curve went down? Quite simply because it has no value. No offense to reassurance: if the data for the weekend are low, it is because they reflect the least activity of the laboratories.

For weeks, we have observed the same phenomenon: the number of new positive cases drops sharply on Saturday, and collapses on Sunday, before rising sharply on Monday. And that does not mean, alas, that the epidemic declined for two days. We can discuss the seriousness, or not, of the increase in the number of contaminations. But it cannot be denied, on the other hand, that it has increased steadily since mid-July.

