Can agents in the hospital public service now be dismissed? This is what have denounced several trade unionists the last days. They are based on a newspaper article Workers Information, which affirms that the minister Olivier Véran released “a decree which allows the dismissal of a hospital official”.

In question, a text published on September 3 which details the support measures provided for officials whose jobs have been terminated. For its detractors, this decree ratifies a 34-year-old measure, which allows the dismissal of a civil servant whose post would have been abolished after three rejected reclassification proposals. Provided for by a law of 1986, this provision could never be implemented, precisely because of the lack of publication of the decree.

Will this be possible now? No. Because the trade unionists have missed another reform. The 1986 law was amended in 2019. And in this new version, the dismissal after three refusals of positions no longer appears. This means that if an official has declined 3 proposals, the decree will not allow him to be dismissed. Conversely, assures a lawyer specializing in public law, this text will allow hospital officials who have lost their jobs to benefit from priority in reclassification.

Contacted by Désintox, the author of the Workers’ Information article admitted that he had not seen that the law had changed in 2019.

