Is France preparing to experience a second wave of Covid similar to the first? A statistic has been highlighted for a few weeks. This is the number of people who test positive every day, which is experiencing a sharp increase, since it has multiplied by 7 since mid-July. More than 5,000 new contaminations are recorded per day in the last week of August.

A data that some have tried to compare with the figures for the first phase of the epidemic in March and April. At the height of the crisis, health authorities counted 7,500 new cases on March 31. A graph on the government website, using these figures, thus gives the impression that the current contaminations curve follows that of five months ago.

But this comparison does not make sense. Because the way of counting has changed dramatically. Currently, France performs nearly 700,000 tests per week while in March or April, due to lack of capacity, it did not exceed 100,000 tests. Only the most serious patients were detected, a tiny part, therefore, positive cases. If we had practiced the same testing policy at the time as today, the number of new infections each day would have been out of proportion with the current figures.

The Institut Pasteur thus estimates in a study, that before confinement, at the height of the crisis, the number of daily contaminations was between 180,000 and 490,000. While vigilance remains in order, it must also apply to overly alarmist comparisons.

