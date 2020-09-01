While middle and high school students are forced to return to school in a mask, the government does not intend to offer free masks to students, and defends itself against criticism by asserting that no country does so. This is what Jean-Michel Blanquer objected to : ” No country in the world provides free masks at school. “

Except that you don’t have to go very far to realize that it’s wrong. The Greek Minister of the Interior, Takis Theodorikakos, announced on August 21 that the Greek state had released 5.2 million euros to allow all municipalities to provide, free of charge, masks to all teachers and local students.

Same thing in Italy where the government announced that from the start of the school year, 11 million masks would be distributed daily to students and teachers in secondary education. In Switzerland, where the Council of State took a judgment since August 7 making it compulsory to wear a mask in schools, the Republic of Geneva announces on its site: ” In order to facilitate the organization of the start of the second year of secondary education, surgical masks will be provided to students as well as to employees of public schools for the first two weeks of classes. 350,000 masks have already been reserved for this purpose. “

In fact, even in France some students will be provided with free masks … at the initiative of the departments. This will be the case, for example, in Hauts-de-Seine, Val-de-Marne, Alpes-Maritimes or even Tarn.

