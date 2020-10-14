The JDD published a map, showing that as of October 15, in Normandy and Auvergne Rhône Alpes, Covid patients in intensive care would reach 70% of the total places available at the end of September. Worse, on November 15, almost all of France should have been found in scarlet red, with rates sometimes exceeding 300%, or even 500% in Normandy! Olivier Véran, on October 1, also spoke of these dark simulations.

The latter, carried out on September 25 by the famous institute, are in fact far too alarmist for most regions. The Pasteur Institute concedes to Désintox that it was based on trends that were a little too distant over time, and that it had insufficiently taken into account the decline in the epidemic recorded in the second part of September.

New models were made by Pasteur last week, for a very different result. The situation remains very critical in Ile-de-France and Hauts-de-France, but in the majority of regions, the projections, to be worrying, have ceased to be so alarming.

For the authorities, these models were quite a dilemma. After having communicated widely on the firsts, should the same be done on the news? The Minister of Health has chosen not to mention them. The desire to keep citizens vigilant took precedence over transparency, which would nevertheless require making scientific data public, even if they are less catastrophic than what had been announced.

