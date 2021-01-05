France has fallen considerably behind its neighbors since the launch of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19. And the government keeps justifying itself. On BFM, on December 30, government spokesperson Gabriel Attal wanted to take a German example:

” We made a choice, which is not the German choice, which is to send the vaccine to people in retirement homes. And not to ask people from retirement homes to travel to large vaccination centers. “” In Germany, there are also brigades that move ”Argued the presenter. To which Gabriel Attal responds: ” Yes, there are also brigades which move, but the big one, between quotation marks, of vaccination, it is in centers of vaccination, vaccinodromes as one says. “

That day, France had vaccinated 332 people, while in Germany, 78,109 people had received a first dose, including 37,302 people living in retirement homes. Contrary to what Gabriel Attal asserts, vaccinodromes have nothing to do with it. The German regions have decided to have people in retirement homes vaccinated as a priority by moving mobile teams, as in France.

In Berlin, for example, the 29,000 people living in retirement homes should receive the vaccine without setting foot in a center. These are currently intended for caregivers and people over 80 who live in their homes. Moreover, after noting after 4 days that it was not treating enough people, the only open vaccinodrome in the capital, decided to postpone its opening to January 4.

