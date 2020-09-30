New scandal in the management of the health crisis? According to dozens of internet users, Covid tests would cost social security 73 euros, against 4 euros in Spain. Worse, the Spanish tests would be faster, since their result is given in less than 30 minutes, against several days in France. Most of these indignant Internet users were inspired bya tweet from lawyer Juan Branco Press on an article from the daily El Pais.

The article explains that Madrid has ordered nearly two million tests at 4 euros each, to diagnose its population in a week. But the comparison with what is currently practiced in France does not make sense. Because we are not talking about the same tests. In France, it is currently the PCR tests which detect the presence of the virus, for the moment the most reliable method, which actually costs 73 euros. These tests are also widely practiced in Spain, where they actually cost a little less than in France, around fifty euros.

The tests at four euros mentioned by El Pais are tests of a new kind, called antigenic tests, which are not yet marketed but which also detect the presence of the virus from a piece of protein. The Madrid authorities are not the only ones to want to develop them.

The French authorities have indeed announced that they have already placed an order for five million of these rapid tests and have already entrusted an experiment to the APHP. In France as in Spain, the cost of these tests is below five euros and in France as in Spain, they are not yet on the market. The High Authority for Health will issue an opinion on their deployment in the screening strategy from October.

