Are the Germans opening “camps” to lock up people who do not respect their quarantine? On social media, many internet users opposed to measures to combat the coronavirus relay this information by drawing Germanophobic parallels with the concentration camps of the Nazi regime. New proof, according to them, that we live in a health dictatorship.

Yet this outrageous description does not correspond to reality. According to a survey by the German newspaper Die Welt, 4 Länder out of 16 have decided to set up structures centralizing people who do not comply with a mandatory home quarantine. For the moment, these are 9 hospital rooms, under surveillance in Baden-Württemberg, a converted juvenile detention center in Schleswig-Holstein, a detention center for migrants accommodated in Brandenburg and a former reception center for refugees in Saxony. And according to information from the local press, only one person is currently in forced isolation in one of these centers.

But to end up in forced isolation, you have to be damn stubborn. Indeed, only a judge can decide to lock someone up for a period of quarantine and his decision only comes after a warning and a fine. Moreover, the majority of the Länder do not wish to create such centers. In the region of Hesse, a temporary installation created during the summer even ended up being closed for lack of occupants.

