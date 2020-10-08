Are we one of the most testing countries in the world? At his press conference on October 1, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran repeated this element of language already heard several times in his mouth. But is it correct? What is certain is that France has significantly increased the volume of weekly screening. Since the start of the health crisis, the number of tests has increased from 3,000 per week at the beginning of March to more than a million for the last week of September.

But this, reported to the population, does not make France a champion. Without even going to compare with countries around the world, Detox went to get the data from the ECDC, European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, an agency of the European Union. Each week, the number of tests carried out the previous week can be found on the organization’s website. Out of 30 European countries, France, with a ratio of 1379 tests per 100,000 inhabitants, is only in twelfth place.

In front of France, we find in particular Spain with nearly 1,600 tests, Belgium with more than 2,200, the United Kingdom with more than 2,700, and obviously the top of the class, Denmark, Luxembourg and Iceland, which prance in leader with nearly 6,000 tests per 100,000 inhabitants. More than 4 times the French ratio! And even the average test ratio of the 29 foreign countries in the ranking is higher than the figure for France, with more than 1,700 screenings.

In fact, all the states have in recent months considerably increased their capacity in this area, in anticipation of a possible second wave. France only did like the others. Not better.

